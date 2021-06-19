Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.92 million-39.68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.46 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAAS shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cloopen Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.20 target price for the company.

Shares of RAAS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.97. 703,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. Cloopen Group has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

