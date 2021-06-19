CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Kathleen M. Cronin Sells 4,092 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CME opened at $210.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in CME Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in CME Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CME Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.