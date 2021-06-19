CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,059 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.69.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $210.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

