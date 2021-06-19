CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. CNB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,950,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,907 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

