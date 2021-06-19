CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $24.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

