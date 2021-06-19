CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Down 7.3%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.47. 112,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,194,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4,656.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $20,236,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.