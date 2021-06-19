Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CDRBQ opened at $0.05 on Friday. Code Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client.

