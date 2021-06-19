Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 173.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

