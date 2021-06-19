Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.