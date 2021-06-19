Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,986 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,661,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,028,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCL opened at $85.64 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

