Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,247 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $60,846,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

CCL opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

