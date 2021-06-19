Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of MakeMyTrip worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMYT. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,673,000 after buying an additional 1,149,106 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,642,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,438,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 932,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,546,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 640,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 80,932 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 238.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,893,000 after buying an additional 399,262 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $29.07 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

