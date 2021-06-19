Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Proto Labs worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after acquiring an additional 385,843 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after acquiring an additional 367,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after acquiring an additional 298,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,080,000.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $86.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.07. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRLB. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

