Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $620,127,000 after buying an additional 161,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

HRC opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.91.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.