Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,123 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $386.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.50 and a 52-week high of $391.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.