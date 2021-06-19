Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Western Digital by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,567,000 after buying an additional 513,523 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $69.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

