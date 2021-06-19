Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Up 17.7% in May

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 13th total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of CHCT traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.07. 193,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,234. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

