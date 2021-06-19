Comparing Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) & Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT)

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) and Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ontrak alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ontrak and Curative Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ontrak 0 2 3 0 2.60 Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ontrak presently has a consensus price target of $42.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.16%. Given Ontrak’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ontrak is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Risk and Volatility

Ontrak has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -33.9, meaning that its share price is 3,490% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of Ontrak shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ontrak and Curative Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ontrak $82.84 million 7.53 -$22.71 million ($1.29) -27.26 Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Curative Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ontrak.

Profitability

This table compares Ontrak and Curative Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ontrak -20.77% -54.79% -14.11% Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ontrak beats Curative Biotechnology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., doing business as Connectyx, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.