Compass Group (LON:CPG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,627.50 ($21.26). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,619 ($21.15), with a volume of 1,916,767 shares trading hands.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,398.50 ($18.27).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,781.21. The company has a market capitalization of £28.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

