Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Compugen stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 816,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,077. Compugen has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2,090.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 477,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Compugen by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 446,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $3,477,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Compugen by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 259,083 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 178,873 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

