Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 409 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3,408.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Garmin were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.51. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

