Concord Wealth Partners Acquires New Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nano Dimension by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 671,308 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nano Dimension by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 936,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 635,738 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nano Dimension by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 640,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 548,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNDM opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

