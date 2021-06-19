Concord Wealth Partners Buys 267 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1,668.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Splunk were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk stock opened at $129.09 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.69. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,254,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,761. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

