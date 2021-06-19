Concord Wealth Partners Has $61,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 127.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $143.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

