Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 131.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.03 and a 12-month high of $570.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

