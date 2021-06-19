Concord Wealth Partners Invests $48,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $537.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

