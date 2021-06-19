Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TME opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

