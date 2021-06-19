Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.67

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.67 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 47.75 ($0.62). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61), with a volume of 64,757 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £63.37 million and a P/E ratio of -27.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.67.

Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

