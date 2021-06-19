Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $17.37

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $18.33. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands.

CNTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,337,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $38,504,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $18,500,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $8,696,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $8,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.