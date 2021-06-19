Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $17.37

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $18.33. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands.
CNTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24.
About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
