ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.53. 18,583,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,048,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

