Contrasting Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lordstown Motors and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus price target of $14.11, indicating a potential upside of 32.50%. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus price target of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$100.56 million ($1.04) -10.24 Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 895.34 -$63.05 million ($0.53) -8.53

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrameccanica Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -41.31% -31.46% Electrameccanica Vehicles -9,235.79% -30.59% -27.34%

Risk and Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles beats Lordstown Motors on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com, as well as through 10 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

