Copa (NYSE:CPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Copa stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Copa has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Copa will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Copa by 1,244.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,608,000 after buying an additional 946,427 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Copa by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after buying an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Copa by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,130,000 after buying an additional 808,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth $48,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

