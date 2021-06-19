Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PDC Energy by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 69,346 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in PDC Energy by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 191,181 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. 2,186,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

