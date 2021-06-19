Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,040,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,072. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

