Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Short Interest Update

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 891,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on OFC shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,361,000 after acquiring an additional 258,880 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,366,000 after buying an additional 435,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,145,000 after buying an additional 108,131 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

