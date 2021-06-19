Corra.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.82 Million (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.82 million and approximately $47,064.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for about $11.88 or 0.00032996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00144867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00183112 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,011.28 or 1.00014874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.80 or 0.00863201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

