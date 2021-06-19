CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of CorVel worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $126.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $147,123.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,544,036 shares in the company, valued at $694,649,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $111,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,524,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,116 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

