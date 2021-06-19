Cowen Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $80.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

NYSE PNR opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $2,166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Pentair by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pentair by 44,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

