Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Truist

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price lifted by Truist from $171.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CL King reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.00.

CBRL stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $96.16 and a one year high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

