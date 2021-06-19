Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRAWA opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78. Crawford United has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. Crawford United had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crawford United will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

