Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.40.

BAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Credicorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,879,000 after purchasing an additional 205,214 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Credicorp by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,214,000 after purchasing an additional 982,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after purchasing an additional 224,718 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $169,137,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.