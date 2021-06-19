Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Credicorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.00.

Credicorp stock opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Credicorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 95,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

