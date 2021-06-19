Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. Finance Of America Companies has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

