Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 722,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 5,784,048 shares.The stock last traded at $10.61 and had previously closed at $10.69.

CS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1,088.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 231.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 73,358 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

