Credit Suisse Group Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $72.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $255.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

