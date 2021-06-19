Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,535 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,099 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 911,740 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 23,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,717.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

