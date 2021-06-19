Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 226.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

