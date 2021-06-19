Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

