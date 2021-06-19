Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 769,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,831 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,880,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,551,000 after purchasing an additional 369,384 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.