Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD opened at $1,352.87 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $763.98 and a one year high of $1,384.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,286.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.